Daredevil Nik Wallenda made history on Tuesday when he walked across a wire over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

The 41-year-old entertainer -- who is also a seventh generation circus performer from the famed Flying Wallenda circus family -- braved the Masaya Volcano as part of the live two-hour ABC special, Volcano Live!, hosted by Bachelor Nation's Chris Harrison.

While Nik's perilous tightrope walk was the headline event at the highly hyped stunt, his wife Erendira Wallenda also joined in on the festivities. Before Nik's long walk, she performed an amazing aerialist act on a hoop, dangling above the fiery depths.

When it came time for his big performance, Nik hit the tightrope with a long balance pole (as well as a full safety harness), and completed the seemingly death-defying stunt in just over 31 minutes.

Due to the toxic nature of the vog -- the fumes emanating from the volcano itself -- Nik and Erendira both had to wear gas masks to protect themselves. High winds also played a factor in the danger, and Nik took occasional stops on the wire to steady himself against it.

While viewers had mixed reactions about the two-hour special, there were a lot of fans who took to Twitter to share how impressive and inspirational both Nik and Erendira were for accomplishing their dreams.

Me ten minutes ago:

"I'm not watching #nikwallenda walk over a volcano. That's so stupid. "



Me now: pic.twitter.com/amajdc5IhK — J.D. Sanderson - A sci-fi writer (@ascifiwriter) March 5, 2020

First time I’ve watched Nik Walenda do a walk live...super cool and inspiring! Awesome! Congratulations!!! @NikWallenda#VolcanoLivepic.twitter.com/uWgKXTCsx1 — Nicki 😍 🦄 🌻 (@nickiwithack33) March 5, 2020

Nik Wallenda 🌋 incredible Walk over a Volcano #nikwallendapic.twitter.com/oG09vnGsta — maldollaz (@maldollaz) March 5, 2020

I just witnessed the most mindblowing, miraculous, yet inspiring feat ever performed by the great @NikWallenda 🙌 #VolcanoLivewithNikWallendapic.twitter.com/pjtZ8fDid8 — Rapha Conrad (@raphaconrad) March 5, 2020

However, not everyone was so impressed with the daredevil's feat.

Many critics felt lied to because of Nik's use of a safety harness, and argued that the stakes weren't high enough because his life wasn't in actual danger (unless the safety harnesses malfunction, which is entirely possible).

Why is there a safety cable? Not really a death defying feat if you can only fall a few ft — JackMtnGang (@JackMtnGang) March 5, 2020

Wait, so #nikwallenda has a safety harness connected to another wire? C'mon on man, I thought this was supposed to be risky and suspenseful — Jeremy Cabler (@JeremyCabler) March 5, 2020

I cant do what Nik Wallenda is doing nor would I want to ...but you live this volcano walk up and YOUR HARNESSED? #VolcanoLivepic.twitter.com/jDYv9jHWwi — Megan🍀 (@MeganFeller) March 5, 2020

No one:

Literally not one person:

Nik Wallenda: fine, I’ll walk across a volcano#nikwallenda#VolcanoLive — Corey Blaine (@corey_blaine) March 5, 2020

Not to downplay what Nik Wallenda is doing but, I braved Whole Foods in Manhattan around 5:30 when it was mobbed, THEN managed to make it all the way home on the subway without touching anything... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) March 5, 2020

Without a wire would be TV worthy. This is a joke — JackMtnGang (@JackMtnGang) March 5, 2020

Seeing Nik Wallenda do his “death defying walk” while attached to a safety line really makes me miss Evil Knievel. #VolcanoLive — Kelly Sr (@ChopnWoodUGA) March 5, 2020

With a harness of ya fall isn’t death defying smh 🤦‍♂️ would of been more exciting with no harness — BARRINGER (@SUPERBARRINGER) March 5, 2020

That being said, one particular moment that a lot of viewers seemed to appreciate was when Nik began giving himself a big pep talk as he neared the end of his walk.

🌋 | @NikWallenda singing raise a hallelujah while walking over this volcano is the greatest thing ive seen.#VolcanoLivewithNikWallendapic.twitter.com/knr1660Osq — Pablo Antonio 👨🏻‍💻 (@Palh86) March 5, 2020

Watching Nik Wallenda pep talk me on not having fear, & going after my dreams while he’s walking over an active volcano #VolcanoLive#VolcanoLivewithNikWallendapic.twitter.com/FsLK7JG8o6 — Katia (@katiapiza) March 5, 2020

This volcano walk is the latest in a long line of impressive feats for the man who has earned the name The King of the High Wire. In 2013, he walked across the Grand Canyon Gorge, and he's also walked across Niagara Falls as well Times Square in New York City and on a wire suspended between two skyscrapers in Chicago.

