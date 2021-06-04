Are Nikki and Brie Bella ready to turn off the cameras?

The twin sisters have been sharing their lives ever since their WWE wrestling days with Total Divas and now Total Bellas. Now, they tell ET that they are ready to say goodbye to their E! show "sooner than later."

"We love filming reality. We don't mind it, but you start seeing your kids and that's what you have to start to think about," Brie tells ET's Deidre Behar while promoting their new collaboration with baby brand Colugo. "My daughter hates the camera. So does my husband."

Brie is mother to 4-year-old daughter Birdie and 10-month-old son Buddy, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan. Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are parents to 10-year-old son Mateo.

"Birdie doesn't even let me take pictures…So I'm very respectful of her space, what she wants. I only let her film if she wants to walk into a scene," Brie adds. "Both Nicole and I always say, we have to respect our families and at any time where our families feel like it's time for them to be done, then we have to think about that too. So we feel like we might have a little bit in us, but we also have to really just fill it out with our families."

Nikki says that she told her sister, "I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can't raise my son in front of the cameras." "I just don't want him one day to look at me and be like, 'You never gave me that choice. You put my life out there and you didn't let me have the say, choose that,' and I don't want that. I want him to have a normal upbringing and when he's 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, or even younger than that."

For Brie, she notes that it'll be when "Brian kind of gives me that eye and that talk and I'll be like, 'OK, we're done.'"

"I'm really respectful of his thoughts all the time and even with his filming. We all know Brian can't film that much because he goes a little crazy with it," Brie says. "He loves his own space. He'll shut down."

As for Nikki, she does love showing their fans another side of Artem. "I love how the world gets to see Artem in a new light. Like, they get this one type of Artem [on] Dancing With the Stars, where it's very focused on dancing. And I think when he came into our screen, in our world, people just loved getting to know him and I'm enjoying that."

"But I'm very protective of my son," Nikki continues. "So that's why I think, for me, it'll be definitely sooner than later because, even when we were filming stuff in the hospital with our cameras. Even when they're doing his first bath, I was like, 'Artem, no, like, we don't need to get this.' Though I could tell those moments for me, I want to live them through my eyes and not through the screen. So I just, I could feel that it'll definitely be sooner than later."

They both agree that that time will probably come "in a few more years or less." Of course the Bella sisters see themselves expanding their brand and venturing out to "different types of shows," Nikki says. "We have some ideas," adding, "It doesn't have to be just a docu. We could actually do something else that we're really good at."

"Drinking wine," chimes in Brie, with Nikki saying, "Yeah, drinking wine. I like that."

In the meantime, the two collaborated with Colugo for a new collection of baby gear. As for how the project came along?

"Her and I started to realize that we're in it together now, we're both moms and every day you have your baby gear," Brie explains. "Nikki and I are very fashionable, we love fashion and we love being with our kids all the time. So we wanted to collaborate with Colugo because we're obsessed with them, to have this line that goes with our fashion. It's who we are, of course we had to have the Wine Red and it's part of our lives now. It was organic for us to be in the baby world."

"Everything that we are giving to everyone is what we all use in our lives every day," adds Nikki. "It's fun to share that with people. When you realize, wow, this really works, I want to share it with our Bella army. Hey, moms, dads, this is actually an amazing product that we love."

Brie says that she and Nikki are "the greatest tag team. We work good together. The fun part about doing this is, Colugos team they're genius in what they do, but to sit down and actually get to talk about colors and design [was great]."

