Brie Bella is showing off her post-baby body. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram to proudly display the "treasure marks" she got after giving birth to her son, Buddy.

"The more baby weight I lose, the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up. Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!! After my second C section, I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies," the Total Bellas star explained.

Brie went on to say that she's trying to be kind to herself, but admits it's sometimes hard not to pick her new body apart.

"Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens," Brie shared.

Their new "mom bods" inspired Brie and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, to create a body wash that empowers women rather than tearing them down, encouraging all moms to wear their "treasure marks" proudly.

"That’s why Nikki and I really wanted to create a body wash that every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable you see the words Empowered. Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up. You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I'm showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months 🥰❤️😊 @nicoleandbrizee."

The 37-year-old former WWE wrestler gave birth to her second child with husband, Daniel Bryan, in August. The newest addition to the family joined their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie. Brie shared the happy news on Instagram just a day after Buddy's birth.

"It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Brie wrote alongside a photo of her and Bryan holding their newborn son's little hand.

