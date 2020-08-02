Brie Bella Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella is officially a mom of two!

The 36-year-old Total Bellas star gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel Bryan on Saturday, she revealed on Instagram the following day. The newest addition to the family joins their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Brie wrote alongside a photo of her and Bryan holding their newborn son's little hand.

Brie announced she was pregnant in January alongside her twin sister, Nikki, who shockingly announced she was expecting her own child with her fiance, dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Brie told People that she and Daniel had been trying to have a second child for seven to eight months, but when she didn't get pregnant, she was convinced that her daughter was meant to be an only child until she got the happy surprise.

"We are shocked like all of you!!!" Brie also wrote on Instagram about the good news. "Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!! ✨"

ET spoke with Brie in March, and she talked about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic and spending a lot of time with Nikki.

"The nice thing is we're neighbors, so we've been keeping each other company, keeping each other calm, and helping each other with our fears and anxiety of the uncertainty of this virus," Brie said. "We're really lucky we have each other. We have definitely built a compound. We don't let family come over; it's just been Nicole, Artem, Birdie and I. We enjoy our coffees in the morning and then we switch having dinner at each other's houses so it feels like we have somewhere we're going."

"I think the biggest thing for us is just keeping up on our nutrients," she added. "We've upped our vitamin intake, we're staying hydrated and taking a lot of walks. We're really trying to stay healthy and I think that's the most important thing for everyone. Your immune system can be strong as long as you allow it to be."

When ET spoke with Brie a month later, she acknowledged, "This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie."

Meanwhile, Brie had been updating her fans on her pregnancy on Instagram, spending quality time with Daniel and Birdie before becoming a family of four.

