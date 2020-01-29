Double Bella babies!

Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant,People reports. The reality stars and professional wrestlers announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that they are due a week and a half apart.

Brie already shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband, Daniel Bryan. This will be the first child for Nikki, who is engaged with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Brie said that after seven to eight months of trying to have a second baby, she was convinced that her daughter was meant to be an only child when she suddenly got pregnant.

As for Nikki, she had not been trying, telling People, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

The sisters are also experiencing the same tough symptoms.

“We have definitely felt better in our lives,” Brie said. “It’s actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we’ve been super nauseous.”

“I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying,” Nikki added. “I’m not hitting up my usual happy hours. There’s no wine in my life. It’s like having a hangover. I think what’s been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.”

In a recent issue of Health magazine, Nikki opened up about slowing down her plan to have kids after years of wanting them with ex-fiance John Cena.

"I definitely want to be a mom one day, but I don’t want it now," she told the magazine at the time.

