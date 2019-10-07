Artem Chigvintsev's appearance in next season's Total Bellas is sure to be dramatic!

ET spoke with the pro dancer's girlfriend, Nikki Bella, and her twin, Brie Bella, about the upcoming fifth season of the E! show, which they are currently filming. Though Nikki, 35, and Artem, 37, may seem like the perfect couple, Brie revealed that the pair recently got into an on-camera argument.

"The other night we actually saw the biggest fight between Nicole and Artem, which I actually kind of liked because I was like 'Yes, they're not kissy face anymore. They're actually arguing,'" Brie shared.

"You're going to have to end up tuning in to Total to see that because I still not only am hungover from that, but... [also] very embarrassed," Nikki teased of the argument, which will air after the new season debuts in February.

Despite their disagreement, when Nikki and Artem recently guest co-hosted Entertainment Tonight they were definitely couple goals, a title Nikki loves to receive.

"I like being called couple goals," she gushed. "You just can't help chemistry and love... I just love working with him... We'll forever be in the honeymoon stage."

During their ET gig, Nikki couldn't help but praise her beau, who she said "balances me in all the right ways."

"I get so busy and get into hustler mode so much and Artem just literally, and this is such a weird analogy, but he does make me stop and smell the roses," she said at the time. "He makes me enjoy life in such a simple way and I love it."

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

