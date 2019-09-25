Nikki Bella and Artem Chigventsev are guest hosting Entertainment Tonight!

The lovebirds crashed our Los Angeles set, and will be taking over Wednesday's broadcast for a show that you definitely won't want to miss.

"You're going to do so good, Artem," Nikki, chic in blue to complement her beau, said just minutes before cameras started rolling. "We match the set, Artem!"

"Did she tell you how nervous I am to read off the prompter?" Artem asked ET's Keltie Knight. "It's my first time."

Artem truly had nothing to worry about, however, as he crushed the co-hosting game. He and Nikki helped ET break down all the day's biggest stories, including Demi Moore's new tell-all, Inside Out, what's to come on Sunday's Family Feud and more.

Nikki, 35, and Artem, 37, first met in 2017 and formed a close bond while competing together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The two reconnected and have been romantically linked since December 2018, announcing in July that they were officially a couple with a sexy dance video. Since then, fans haven't been able to get enough of their adorable relationship, and we don't blame them.

Speaking with ET last month shortly after learning he wouldn't be on season 28 of DWTS, Artem credited Nikki for being his No. 1 support through it all.

"I think Nicole came into my life at the right time. She's been nothing but supportive, and is the most positive person!" he gushed at the time. "I've been so down for the first couple of days, it really was like my world was turned upside down and she's never seen me like this. This job was always there for me, for so many years. My personal life has always been up and down, but I could always rely on work because it's always been there for me."

"She's been constantly giving me advice, like, pep talks, from her own experiences. She's been like, 'Look, it's not the end of the world,'" he continued. "I left my family when I was 15 and I never had a person next to me that kind of had an interest in me to succeed and be better. I think she's the first person that's given me that feeling."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday to see more of Nikki and Artem in action as hosts.

