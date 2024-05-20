Nina Dobrev is in need of some rest and recovery after a nasty bike accident.

The actress shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, detailing the aftermath of the crash and her various injuries.

In her grid post, captioned "how it started vs how it’s going," Dobrev posted a pre-crash pic of her on the motorized bike. The second photo showed her in a hospital bed, with a neck brace, a splint on her left leg and several scrapes.

On her story, the Vampire Diaries star shared another hospital bed pic, as well as a message to fans.

"I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she wrote.

It doesn't appear that Dobrev's boyfriend of four years, Olympian Shaun White, was with her at the time of the crash, but that doesn't mean that the pair haven't taken on some intense athletics together.

Last December, the couple joined Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more friends on a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado. And, a source told ET in August 2022 that Dobrev and White were thinking about taking on the most extreme sport of all: marriage.

"Nina and Shaun are incredibly in love and in it for the long haul," the source said at the time. "They see a future together and are so grateful for each other."

The source added that the pair are the perfect match and things are just "easy."

"They share the same sense of humor and have so much in common," the source shared. "Things are just easy between them and they have the best time together."

