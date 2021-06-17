Disney+ is getting ready to celebrate Pride. The network will be holding their This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular virtual concert on June 27.

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race's Nina West, the virtual concert will feature performances from Alex Newell, DCappella, Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, Hayley Kiyoko, Jackie Cox, Jesse James Keitel, Kermit the Frog, Michael James Scott, Todrick Hall, and West. The host, performers, director and producers are predominantly comprised of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This is Me: A Virtual Pride Month Spectacular is directed by Ann Marie Pace and is being produced in partnership with Disney Music Group and the Disney PRIDE Employee Resource Group.

The concert will help raise awareness for GLSEN, a nonprofit that works to ensure that LGBTQ+ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment.

"At Disney+, we believe in the power of inclusive storytelling to bring us together and inspire us to live authentically," said Joe Earley, global head of Marketing and Content Curation for Disney+. "We are committed to amplifying the voices of our LGBTQ+ creators and talent, and platforming content that reminds people to love loud -- and sing louder -- in this special event."

Disney+ subscribers will also be able to access stories in the "Celebrate Pride Month" content, which will feature special spotlights, musical moments and the Pixar SparkShort OUT, available to watch on YouTube.

This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular premieres on the Disney+ YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, June 27 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

