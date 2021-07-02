There's always something to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+, amongst even more streaming services. However, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

No Sudden Move

Drop everything: Steven Soderbergh has a new flick streaming on HBO Max (following last year's stellar Let Them All Talk). This one is a period gangster pic with a star-studded cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta and Uncut Gems breakout Julia Fox.

The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt (of guarding the galaxy fame) plays a high school teacher and veteran who is drafted into a war that hasn't happened yet: In the year 2051, Earth is losing a battle with aliens and their final home is soldiers of the past. Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin also star.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Netflix is bringing the heebie-jeebies to summer with a three-part movie event based on the R. L. Stine book series. Over three weeks, the streamer will release new installments in the trilogy set in 1994, 1978 and 1666, each focusing on Shadyside teens facing an ancient evil.

False Positive

So it's not exactly Rosemary's Baby by way of Broad City, but this horror flick does star Ilana Glazer (who also co-wrote False Positive) as an expecting mother who suspects there's something sinister going on with her husband (Justin Theroux), their fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) and the bun in her over.

The Good Fight, Season 5

Diane Lockhart is back, baby. The fifth season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) partner up with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to take on new attorneys, a new roster of kooky clients (including Mandy Patinkin's wanna-be judge) and the juiciest cases yet. Wayne Brady, Wanda Sykes and Jane Lynch are all along for the ride.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The draggiest, gaggiest, goopiest competition show is shantaying to streaming for All Stars 6, which pits 13 returning queens (Ginger Minj! A'Keria C. Davenport! Jan!) against one another for a "game within a game." What exactly that means is to be ruvealed, but we know Mama Ru loves a twist.

Luca

In Pixar's newest flick, Luca and his best friend, Alberto, set out to have the best summer ever on the Italian Riviera: Endless gelato, nonstop scooter rides and one big, huge secret: They're tweenage sea monsters disguised as humans. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan.

iCarly

Lizzie McGuire may not be getting the grown up reboot of our dreams but iCarly is, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as the titular influencer 10 years after the Nickelodeon series ended. Now, Carly is navigating dating and other 20-something drama in the social media age, joined by familiar faces (Spencer and Freddie are back!) and a brand new bestie.

Elite, Season 4

Netflix's must-binge drama is introducing a new class of sexy, potentially murderous prep schoolers: With a number of cast members gone after last year's finale, season 4 will introducing new students and new drama. (Ahead of the S4 premiere, make sure to check out the special Elite shorts that dropped featuring the OG cast.)

Genera+ion

Like Euphoria and We Are Who We Are before it, HBO's Generation takes a deep dive into Gen Z culture that's sure to scandalize certain grown-up viewers. The series hails from father-daughter duo Daniel and Zelda Barnz, with Lena Dunham serving as an executive producer. Justice Smith, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger and Haley Sanchez front the ensemble cast.

Ted Lasso

The comedy stars Jason Sudeikis as a good ol' boy college football coach who heads across the pond to lead an English "football" club. The character was born from a series of promos Sudeikis did as the character covering the Premier League several years ago, but there's just as much heart as there is silly schtick. Season 2 coming soon.

Big Shot

The Disney+ original series stars John Stamos as a hotheaded men's college basketball coach who is ousted from the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee. So, he takes a job coaching at an all-girls high school, where he be as much student as he is teacher. Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) plays his assistant coach, with Yvette Nicole Brown as the school's no-nonsense dean. Season 1 finale now streaming.

Infinite

It may be time to return to the movies, but that doesn't mean the blockbuster-worthy offerings hitting streaming services are going anywhere. Like, director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi-y action flick starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers he has endless skills he learned in past lives. Co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas and Dylan O’Brien.

In The Heights

This is exactly what we all needed this summer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-Hamilton hit gets a big screen adaptation starring Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Stephanie Beatriz and Miranda himself. It's the perfect movie theater movie -- full of Broadway belting and huge musical numbers -- but is streaming for 31 days for repeat viewings.

Love, Victor, Season 2

Your favorite Creekwood High gang is back for another year of rom-com-worthy romance and teen drama following season 1's coming out cliffhanger. Now, we get to see what comes after coming out when Victor (Michael Cimino) and Benji go public, while Felix, Lake, Mia, Pilar and the rest deal with new love, sex and Creek Secrets.

Hacks

Hacks is giving us The High Note-but-make-it-standup, which as fans of The High Note, we mean as the highest compliment. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian and Queen of Las Vegas who reluctantly begins mentoring a young upstart (Hannah Einbinder) in hopes of salvaging both of their careers. It's the hilarious, heartwarming show we never knew we needed but couldn't imagine our lives without. Season 1 now streaming in full.

Legendary, Season 2

The first season of HBO Max's ballroom competition scored 10s, 10s, 10s across the board from us. Now, the whole judges panel is back -- Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion -- with emcee Dashaun Wesley and guest judges like Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson to finger clap for more vogueing, dips and body-ody-ody.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney's latest princess is more lone warrior than classic royal, setting out into dystopian badlands in search of the last magical dragon (Awkwafina's Sisu) that could save her kingdom from an evil plague. Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Daniel Dae Kim and Sandra Oh round out the all-star voice cast. Now streaming without Premier Access.

Lisey's Story

This is the rare Stephen King story that has yet to be adapted -- until now. Even rarer, King himself scripted each episode. The legendary author's most personal work to date, Lisey's Story a love story and a thriller starring Julianne Moore as a widow grieving her novelist husband (Clive Owen) while contending with repressed memories and the unraveling of reality itself.

Sweet Tooth

Hailing from executive producers Susan and Robert Downey Jr., the beloved DC comic gets brought to life in this post-apocalyptic series about a boy named Gus (Christian Convery) who is born a hybrid -- part human, part animal -- and sets out on an adventure for answers. Nonso Anozie, Dania Ramirez and Will Forte co-star, with James Brolin serving as the narrator.

Why Women Kill, Season 2

Marc Cherry, he of Desperate Housewives fame, has cooked up another murderous plot for his anthology series, leaving behind season 1's '60s, '80s and today for a tale set in the 1940s, with frumpy housewife Alma (the always great Allison Tolman) dying to get into an exclusive garden club -- or, killing to join, as it were. Lana Parrilla and Nick Frost also star.

The Mosquito Coast

Netflix has Ozarks, Peacock has Yellowstone. Now, Apple TV+ is getting into the game with their own gritty family drama about a father (Justin Theroux) who takes his brood on the run from the U.S. government. Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman co-star in the series, based off the best-selling book by Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux. Season finale now streaming.

Cruella

Who was Cruella de Vil before she became the wannabe puppy murderer we all know and love? As played by Emma Stone in this '70s-set origin story, she's an aspiring fashion designer named Estrella. You'll have to tune in to find out how Dalmatians factor in, but expect endless over-the-top costumes and appearances by some other beloved characters, too. (Available with Premier Access.)

Rugrats

It's the same Rugrats you loved with a kid, just for the 21 century. The iconic '90s cartoon returns with a CG- makeover, but while it may look different, it will sound the same: Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized friends are all voiced by the same actors from when you were young, ready to embark on new adventures.

Lucifer, Season 5 Part 2

Plot shmot, we all know we're watching Lucifer just to ogle Tom Ellis. The back half of season 5 picks up after the arrival of God himself (Dennis Haysbert) on Earth. So, what happens when dear old Dad pays a visit? A musical episode. "It has been a long time in the planning," Ellis teased ET.

Friends and Friends: The Reunion

Your favorite Central Perk sextet is streaming on HBO Max, and there's no better time to binge the entire series than with the debut of the years-in-the-making reunion. Catch up with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, check in on Ugly Naked Guy, grab a coffee from Gunther and figure out, once and for all, if they were really "on a break."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Emilio Estevez -- who starred in the 1992 flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team -- returns in this original Disney+ series. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, Evan (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham) build their own team, with the help of Estevez's Coach Gordon Bombay. Season finale now streaming.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Your favorite East High Wildcats are back for the sophomore season, with new cast members (including Derek Hough and Asher Angel), new drama (Nina and Ricky are going long distance) and a new musical: Beauty and the Beast! "Anyone who has seen season 1 and thought, 'That was pretty good!,' will think that season 2 blows season 1 out of the water," Joshua Bassett teased ET.

Army of the the Dead

Zack Snyder's return to the zombie genre after his Dawn of the Dead remake is an original flick about a Las Vegas heist amid the zombie apocalypse. His elite team of zombie hunters comprises, Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and Matthias Schweighöfer, who says, "It's action-driven, thriller-driven, horror-driven, comedy-driven, drama-driven, and you have very intelligent zombies and a zombie freaking tiger."

The Underground Railroad

How do you follow up an Oscar winner like If Beale Street Could Talk? For Barry Jenkins, with a sprawling adaptation of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer-winning novel that envisions the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad, train tracks and all. The limited series stars Thuso Mbedu, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe, among others.

Girls5eva

Here's something to fill the 30 Rock-sized hole in your heart. Tina Fey is one of many executive producers on this comedy about a one-hit wonder girl group-turned-working mom Dawn (Sara Bareilles), wannabe influencer Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Christian housewife Summer (Busy Philipps) and out and proud Gloria (Paula Pell) who mount their big comeback.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse

Starring Michael B. Jordan. Oh, you needed more information than that? The Jack Ryan universe expands with this action flick starring Jordan as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL out to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife. Jodie Turner-Smith and Lauren London co-star.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Forget Netflix's new "Play Something" feature -- you'll want to specifically search out this hilarious animated comedy about a dysfunctional family who becomes humanity's last hope in the robot apocalypse. The movie boasts a winning voice cast including Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph and Olivia Colman.

Invincible

If you need a superhero show to fill a The Boys-sized hole in your life, try this animated but just as bloody and badass series, based on the comic by The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman. Steven Yeun voices a 17-year-old whose dad (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful super on the planet. And the voice cast is insane: Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. Season 1 now streaming.

Shadow and Bone

Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling Grishaverse novels, the Netflix series has everything you want in your next YA fantasy obsession: A badass heroine (Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov), plenty of world-building, magical powers and, of course, a love triangle. The cast includes Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman,, Kit Young and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Everyone's favorite sponge gets a CGI makeover for the big screen (or whatever size screen you have at home) in an all-new feature film. In Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob and his best friend, Patrick, set out on a rescue mission to save Gary the snail from the Lost City of Atlantic City. Awkwafina joins the Bikini Bottom gang voicing a robot named Otto.

Bridgerton

While it’s being liked to Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, Bridgerton is a true Shondaland original. The ensemble series about high society kicks off as Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the revered and expansive Bridgerton family, makes her debut in London’s marriage market and become the subject of the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

The Flight Attendant

If you haven't caught The Flight Attendant yet, it's time to get on board. Kaley Cuoco returns to TV for her first live-action role since The Big Bang Theory in this HBO Max mystery, playing Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a night of drunken sex with a handsome stranger (Michiel Huisman), only to find her lover gruesomely murdered in her hotel bed.

Star Trek: Discovery

Disco'sthird season picked up after a game-changing cliffhanger, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. Season 3 also welcomed the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, plus a mysterious ally, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), and his furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Hamilton

The beloved (and 11-time Tony-winning) Broadway musical is finally available to watch at home, offering fans a composite of several productions of the hip-hop founding father saga recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Philippa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor has continued to outwit, outplay and outlast, delivering some of reality TV's most grueling challenges and compelling personalities. Stream every season of the ultimate competition show on Paramount+ now.

