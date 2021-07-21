Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 18 Best Beauty Deals

We all know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has amazing deals on fashion items, but the Beauty Exclusives are the deals you don't want to miss! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, expect huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more.

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder you can get a sneak peek at sale items, but if you sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today, as a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up for a Nordstrom Credit Card

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

