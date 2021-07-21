Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 18 Best Beauty Deals

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

We all know the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has amazing deals on fashion items, but the Beauty Exclusives are the deals you don't want to miss! Because it's Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year, expect huge markdowns on your favorite brands of makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more. 

Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder you can get a sneak peek at sale items, but if you sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today, as a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer-$150 Value
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer-$150 Value
This lightweight hairdryer is designed to smooth your hair while drying it extra fast. 
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Nordstrom
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances. Get the three-scent discovery set to experience what luxury smells like. 
$65
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Nordstrom
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
A limited-edition set of OUAI's clarifying Detox Shampoo for wash days and the absorbent Super Dry Shampoo for when you're looking to extend your blowout. 
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Apply this multi-targeting anti-aging face and neck cream to your face and neck twice a day to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone and texture. 
$56 (REGULARLY $85)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Paula's Choice Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
Nordstrom
Paula's Choice Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
Made with Beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that mimics the naturally occurring exfoliation of younger skin, this jumbo-sized liquid exfoliator helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 
$39 AT (REGULARLY $59)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
Good Genes Home & Away Set
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
This exfoliating face treatment brightens, smooths, and tones your skin all in one easy, leave-on application. The set includes one full-size and one travel-size bottle of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment.
$114 (REGULARLY $184)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
The RevitaLash lash serum two-piece set always sells out fast, thanks to the product being Meghan Markle-approved. 
$98 (REGULARLY $196)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Set
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Set
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Set
If the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil is your makeup staple, we suggest you stock up with this limited-edition set. It comes with two full-size Brow Wiz pencils and a mini clear brow gel. 
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nars Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nordstrom
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 (REGULARLY $87)

