Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is known for their amazing deals on fashion items, but did you know the department store's biggest sale of the year also has a ton of deals on beauty products? The annual Anniversary Sale has awesome beauty exclusives, featuring limited-time markdowns on select makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Sign Up for a Nordstrom Credit Card

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 14 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Open To All Cardholders

The 21 Best Activewear Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale