Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is known for their amazing deals on fashion items, but did you know the department store's biggest sale of the year also has a ton of deals on beauty products? The annual Anniversary Sale has awesome beauty exclusives, featuring limited-time markdowns on select makeup, skincare and hair products, along with limited-edition, multi-piece sets.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a few new beauty buys or you're looking for a great gift, the Nordstrom sale has deals on fan favorites from big beauty brands like NARS, Anastasia Beverly Hills, La Mer, Oribe, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, T3, NuFace, ghd, Diptyque, Voluspa, Slip, Sunday Riley, RevitaLash, Ouai and more. 

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Set
Nordstrom
If the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil is your makeup staple, we suggest you stock up with this limited-edition set. It comes with two full-size Brow Wiz pencils and a mini clear brow gel. 
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette
Nordstrom
The only palette you'll need to contour, highlight and add a wash a color to your cheeks. 
$45 (REGULARLY $87)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen
Nordstrom
Stock up on the reef-friendly Supergoop! Full Size Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 Sunscreen for summer. 
$42 (REGULARLY $63)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face & Neck Cream
Nordstrom
Apply this multi-targeting anti-aging face and neck cream to your face and neck twice a day to reduce wrinkles and even out skin tone and texture. 
$56 (REGULARLY $85)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
Nordstrom
This exfoliating face treatment brightens, smooths, and tones your skin all in one easy, leave-on application. The set includes one full-size and one travel-size bottle of the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment.
$114 (REGULARLY $184)
RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo
Nordstrom
The RevitaLash lash serum two-piece set always sells out fast, thanks to the product being Meghan Markle-approved. 
$98 (REGULARLY $196)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
Ouai Super Dry & Detox Shampoo Set
Nordstrom
A limited-edition set of OUAI's clarifying Detox Shampoo for wash days and the absorbent Super Dry Shampoo for when you're looking to extend your blowout. 
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron
Nordstrom
This ceramic curling iron will change your life. 
$100 (REGULARLY $149)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes mini tins of the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
Paula's Choice Jumbo Skin Perfecting Exfoliant
Nordstrom
Made with Beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that mimics the naturally occurring exfoliation of younger skin, this jumbo-sized liquid exfoliator helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 
$39 AT (REGULARLY $59)

