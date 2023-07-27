Norman Lear Turns 101, Makes Joke About His Monumental Age

Norman Lear is celebrating his milestone 101st birthday and shared a video message to his friends and fans to commemorate the beginning of his "second childhood."

The veteran television producer began his message with a laugh, greeting those who tuned in to watch his video. "Norman Lear here, dribbling a bit because he’s entering his second childhood," he joked. “I have just turned 101, and that is, they tell me, my second childhood. It feels like that, in terms of the care I am getting. I get the kind of care at this age that I see children getting."

Lear continued, "And so, I am now a 101-year-old toddler, and I am thinking about two little words that we don’t think about often enough: over and next. When something is over, it’s over, and we have the joy and privilege of getting on to the next [thing]. And If there were a hammock in between those two words, it would be the best way I know of identifying living in the moment."

"I am living in that moment now, with all of you," the four-time Emmy winner shared. “Bless all of you, and our America."

Lear's comment section was quickly flooded with well-wishes from his Hollywood peers and fans alike. John Mayer, Alyssa Milano, Marisa Tomei, Tom Bergeron and more also chimed in to send Lear some birthday love.

Fellow producer Judd Apatow took to Instagram to share his own birthday tribute to Lear, sharing a carousel of photos of the entertainment giant. "Happy 101st Birthday Norman Lear from the people who love you— which is everyone! Your comedy and compassion programmed my mind as a young man. As an adult I am so lucky to call you a friend," he wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to share a photo with Lear and wrote, "Happy second century to my hero and friend @TheNormanLear - to celebrate number 101, I had a freeway named after you."

Happy second century to my hero and friend @TheNormanLear - to celebrate number 101, I had a freeway named after you pic.twitter.com/0ODlq7byrn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 27, 2023

Born in 1922, the Connecticut native was a World War II veteran before embarking on his storied career in Hollywood. Lear is known for numerous classic TV hits such as Sanford and Son, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Maude, All in the Family, Good Times, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, and The Facts of Life.

