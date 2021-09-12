Normani Shows Her 'Wild Side' With Steamy Performance Featuring Teyana Taylor at 2021 MTV VMAs
VMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Talks Success of Debut Single 'Have Merc…
Bennifer 2.0's Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival, Chloe B…
VMAs 2021: Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Engagement! (E…
VMAs 2021: Lance Bass Says He’s 'Really Scared' as His Babies' D…
VMAs 2021: Kim Petras Says Britney Spears’ Engagement Makes Her …
VMAs 2021: Lil Huddy Teases Journey of 'Love and Heartbreak' on …
VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Jokes Machine Gun Kelly Can't Have 'Other H…
VMAs 2021: jxdn Talks Mentors Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kell…
VMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Alb…
VMAs 2021: Jack Harlow Crashes Lil Nas X's Interview (Exclusive)
2021 MTV VMAs: Every ‘Big Surprise’ to Expect
VMAs 2021: The Kid LAROI Shares Justin Bieber's Best Advice (Exc…
Doja Cat Says There Will Be ‘Big Surprises’ at 2021 Video Music …
‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Chloe and Lu…
Watch Nick Cannon Crash Ashanti's MTV VMAs Interview in Characte…
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Dramatic Haircut, Travis Barker Reacts
Tia Mowry Gives Disappointing Updates on 'Sister, Sister' and 'T…
Cesar Milan Reflects on Friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith and T…
Dr. Phil Talks ‘House Calls’ and Celebrating 45 Years of Marriag…
Normani took fans for a walk on the "Wild Side." The songstress hit the stage at this year's MTV VMAs on Sunday for a steamy live performance of her hit single.
Normani delivered the TV debut of "Wild Side" in a TLC inspired metallic outfit that drew from the group's "No Scrubs" video. The singer was joined by a group of backup dancers in similar outfits that accompanied Normani as she sauntered across the stage. Her performance for the song, which samples Aaliyah's "One in a Million," also featured choreography very reminiscent of Aaliyah's music video for the hit track.
Instead of Cardi B, who joins Normani on the track, singer and dancer, Teyana Taylor, was brought out onto the stage, where she was tied to a platform, something superstar, Janet Jackson, has been known to do on tour. Normani climbed up and down the structure, seductively dancing her way around the strapped-in Taylor before ending the performance hanging upside down, with her legs straddled around Taylor's waist.
Twitter couldn't help but point out the way Normani paid homage to the famous artists and the way the 25-year-old showed off her "Wild Side" on stage.
The song -- which she recorded with Cardi and first dropped in July -- has a special significance for Normani. As she explained to Power 106 at the time, it was important for her to work on, record and release new music amid her mother, Andrea Hamilton's, battle with breast cancer.
"This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer," Normani said. "For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest."
"Even just being on FaceTime with her as she's going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that," she added. "It got my family through the darkest time of our lives."
Normani's memorable performance during Sunday's star studded show was one of a number of other debut performances of new hits, from artists including Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, and Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) -- making her highly anticipated solo debut.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Doja Cat, air live on Sunday, Sept. 12. For complete VMAs coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete Winners List
Doja Cat Defies Gravity in High-Flying Performance at 2021 VMAs
Camila Cabello Delivers Visually Stunning Live Performance at MTV VMAs