NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman is at the center of the full-length trailer for the HBO true-crime docuseries, The Vow, which returns with season 2 in October. Speaking out for the first time on the series, she admits she was “wrong” about founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy after his wellness group was revealed to be a sex cult and Ponzi scheme.

“Going into this, I thought Keith was innocent. I was wrong,” Salzman says, revealing that “my whole company was destroyed and my whole life fell apart.”

In addition to Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison, Salzman was also convicted on multiple charges of conspiracy for her involvement in the organization. In September 2021, she was sentenced to 42 months in prison and a $150,000 fine, and in February 2022, she began serving out her time behind bars at a prison in West Virginia.

In the trailer, she also claims that “17,000 people got good results,” before asking, “where are they?” The footage then cuts to shots of various NXIVM supporters, including Allison Mack’s ex-wife, Nicki Clyne, sitting down on camera, presumably to maintain their continued allegiance to Raniere and the group.

According to HBO, The Vow Part II is “set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere… It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.”

Covering the legal repercussions that followed the downfall of NXIVM, the trailer also shows footage of Mack’s trial, which resulted in the former Smallville actress pleading guilty to various charges and receiving a sentence of three years behind bars.

The Vow Part II debuts Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes debuting weekly on Mondays.

