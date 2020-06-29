The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards could be one of the first ceremonies that will not be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the VMAs are to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with limited or no audience present on Aug. 30.

Back in May, Variety reported that MTV was looking to have the awards show this summer. "We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” a MTV spokesperson told the trade publication at the time. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”

This would be the first time since 2013 that the VMAs were held at the Barclays Center.

Just this weekend, both the Daytime Emmy Awards and the BET Awards aired virtual ceremonies. Here's a look at some of the more memorable moments from the BET Awards on Sunday.

BET Awards 2020: The Most Powerful Political Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Awards 2020: Best and Biggest Moments

BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Alicia Keys Emotionally Belts Out 'Perfect Way to Die' at BET Awards

Related Gallery