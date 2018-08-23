Nyle DiMarco is calling out the paparazzi after their faux pas at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

The 29-year-old deaf model took to Twitter following the awards show to share a video of himself striking a pose on the pink carpet. "Retweet if you can hear paparazzi yelling to my deaf-a** ears lmao," he quipped.

Indeed, in the clip, the photographers can be heard screaming his name and telling him things like, "Turn your shoulders this way."

retweet if you can hear paparazzis yelling to my deaf-ass ears lmao pic.twitter.com/5TUmFUTny5 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) August 21, 2018

In reply to a tweet from a fan, DiMarco explained how the paparazzi could have gotten his attention on the carpet. "Deaf culture: wave your hand to get my attention, if you can’t reach my shoulder to tap :)," he advised.

Deaf culture: wave your hand to get my attention, if you can’t reach my shoulder to tap :) — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) August 21, 2018

DiMarco also took to Instagram to share about his time at the awards show. "VMAs!!! Yes that deaf guy made it to music awards 😂," he wrote alongside a pic and video from the event.

A fierce deaf activist, DiMarco has broken down many barriers in his career, including being the first deaf winner of both America's Next Top Model and Dancing With the Stars.

Back in April, the actor -- who starred on Switched at Birth -- taught ET's Danny Directo some sign language slang. Watch the tutorial below:

