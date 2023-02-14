Dennis Franz is sharing some touching words following the death of his on-screen son, Austin Majors, at the age of 27. In a statement to ET, the actor reflected on his time with the young actor.

"I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin's passing. Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone," Franz told ET in a statement.

"Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with 'Sipowicz' and 'Theo,' he continued. "Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, 'It's Austin Major's Day' sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time."

Franz, who starred on the show for its entirety, ended his note by sharing that although he didn't keep in touch with Majors, he certainly left an impact.

"Although we haven't stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly," he said. "My love and condolences to his family."

Majors starred as Theo Sipowicz, Andy Sipowicz's (Franz) son, on NYPD Blue for seven seasons.

TMZ reported that Majors died on Feb. 11. In a statement to the outlet, Majors' family remembered him as a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in high school," the statement read. "He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," the statement continued. "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

So far, no further details or cause of death have been revealed.

