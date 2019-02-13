Octavia Spencer Is Terrifyingly Creepy in First Trailer for ‘Ma’

Get ready for a whole new side of Octavia Spencer in her next role.



On Wednesday, Universal Pictures shared the first trailer for Ma, an insidious horror flick with the acclaimed actress at its center that's sure to scare the daylights out of moviegoers everywhere.



The trailer teases an innocent-enough story, which soon turns terrifying. A group of average teens is looking to get their hands on some booze, so Max (McKaley Miller) stands outside a convenience store to try and convince an adult passing by to buy some for them. Who should appear but Ma (Spencer) who, after some resistance, decides to help the teens out. Afterward, she takes it a step further, inviting the young partiers to her rural home, where they can drink safely in her basement.



"You're free to do whatever you want down here but nobody go upstairs," Ma warns her guests. "Welcome to Ma's!"



Before long, Ma’s house is party central for the town's teens but Max senses something isn’t quite right with their new, fun-loving host. She soon realizes they have befriended a dangerous woman.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The clip teases Ma terrorizing Max in any number of ways including pursuing her teenage boyfriend, stealing her possessions and stalking her mother, played by Juliette Lewis. It’s safe to assume a game of cat and mouse is destined for a violent finale.

The trailer also shows Max and her friends deciding to check out the rest of Ma's home, which (you guessed it) does not go well.

This is Spencer's first leading role in a major motion picture after a career of dazzling supporting parts. The film also stars Luke Evans and Allison Janney.



Ma heads to theaters on May 31.



