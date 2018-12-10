Dave Annable is ready to return to the world of the Walkers.

“Oh, please!” he pleas after ET brought up the idea of a Brothers & Sisters revival. “I need a job! Yeah, that would be amazing. I mean, who knows if that would be a path that anybody would take, but for sure. I mean that was a real special group.”

“My daughter is adorable and school is expensive out here,” he adds.

Dave starred as Justin Walker, the son of Sally Field’s Nora Walker, on the ABC dramedy from 2006 until 2011 and his wife, Odette Annable, joined the series for its final season as Justin’s love interest, Annie.

“That was a job that will always mean the most to me,” Dave shares. “I mean, that was really -- that was like going to acting school every day, and with great people and, you know, sort of character school on how to be a good person. So, you know, I'm thankful for that and I miss it all the time.”

As for where he’d like a revival to pick up, Dave has an interesting idea.

“Annie and Justin have a 3-year-old, they become actors and they do a Christmas movie for Freeform!” he jokes, drawing inspiration from his and Odette’s real life. The pair stars in No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, premiering Monday night on Freeform.

“We actually had been talking about working together, and doing a project together,” Odette recalls. “On Instagram, we have these Instagram couples therapy videos, and we have a lot of fun, you know, sort of dishing our dirty laundry out there. So, we were looking for something to do, and we kind of manifested it and then we got the call from Freeform, and it was just a no-brainer.”

“You know, we're two actors, so at any point, you could get shipped off anywhere,” she adds. “So, to be able to be in the same city together for, you know, a month and a half, however long we shot, was really nice.”

The Annables star as unlikely love interests in the romantic comedy, playing strangers in committed relationships with other people, but only able to get a good night’s sleep while together. Odette says she’d take the set-up in real life, too.

“You know, he’s just, like, a night-farter,” Odette confesses. “And he snores. He has, like, bad allergies. So, I’m fine if we even had separate bedrooms right now.”

“Are we gonna get divorced after today?” Dave asks.

“We always said we’re not gonna get a divorce until the movie is done,” Odette jokingly replies. “Dec. 11, you’re gonna get a pink slip.”

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas premieres Monday, Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the video above for more fun with the Annables.

