Tyra Banks’ son, York, isn't impressed that Mommy’s on TV… well, he wasn’t until Life Size 2.

“He’ll see, like, scenes on my phone and I’ll have to kinda look at stuff and make notes and he is transfixed by that when he sees me doing that,” the model-turned-mogul shares with ET at a press day for the film.

The 44-year-old stars as a Barbie-like doll named Eve who comes to life in the sequel to the cult classic TV movie from 2000, which co-starred Lindsay Lohan. This time, though, Banks also serves as an executive producer, which is how she had early access to cuts to show her son.

“There’s something about the movie where he just, like, gets lost,” Banks continues. “And he’s seen me on TV and stuff before and he’s not that impressed. But with this he’s just like, ‘Ahhhh, Mommy!’ He likes it.”

The single mom thinks York, 2, is entranced by the bright and colorful world they’ve created for the sequel; he’s never seen his mom quite so glammed up before. Plus, Banks limits the amount of screentime he gets.

York, whom Banks shares with her ex, photographer Erik Asla, has yet to see the finished product, though. In fact, he hasn’t seen the original film, either. Banks says she plans to make premiere night, Dec. 2, a “double feature” of the films -- the original airs at 2:35 p.m. ET, while Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve debuts at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

But, Banks admits she’s not sure there will be more “Mommy as Eve” for York to see after this.

“I think definitely there will probably be a future of Life Size,” she hints. “Whether I’m in it or not, I don’t know. But I do feel that the franchise is definitely massive and we shall see if I’m part of that.”

For now, with the sequel being a Christmas movie, Banks has the holidays on her mind -- and she plans to make them extra special for her little guy, as he’s finally getting to the age where he’ll have memories from this time of year.

“This is my first child, so right now it’s just gonna be pretty traditional,” she says. “We’re gonna have our tree. We’re gonna sing. Santa's gonna come down the chimney, we're gonna put the cookies out with the milk and I’m gonna have to wake up at three in the morning and bite them cookies and drink some of that warm milk sitting on the counter!”

“Those are the traditions I had as a little, little one and I’m gonna bring those to him,” she adds.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Life Size 2' Trailer Is Here: Watch Tyra Banks' 'Extra Special' Return as Eve! (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks Gives Update on 'Life-Size 2' and Lindsay Lohan's Character (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks Shares First Photo From ‘Life-Size 2’ With Francia Raisa, Not Lindsay Lohan