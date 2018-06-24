Tyra Banks Reveals Why Her 2-Year-Old Son Is Definitely In Charge (Exclusive)

Tyra Banks knows who's the boss in the family -- and it isn't her.

The ageless supermodel spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner on Sunday at the 2018 BET Awards red carpet about her precocious toddler, York, who at age 2 appears to be fully in charge of their home. But while she said little York definitely has his "terrible twos" moments, he's also hilariously adorable.

"I think every two-year-old has some terrible moments. And he definitely, definitely has that," she said. "But, he's also like in charge so when he's eating I try to tell him you must sit at the table when you eat, you cannot run around, you must sit. So the other day, yesterday, my mom is eating at the counter in the kitchen. He's like, 'Nana, sit down. You eating. Sit down, Nana.'"

Banks, 44, has talked candidly about the troubles she had conceiving York. She was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments while filming America's Next Top Model in 2015. The next January, York was born via a surrogate. She has also said that she doesn't believe she can conceive again, given her past difficulties and the fact that she doesn't have any frozen embryos remaining.

But Banks' mother, Carolyn London -- and more importantly, the new boss -- may have other ideas.

"God, my mom wants more grandbabies. My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'" He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you—" Banks said. "What does that mean 'big brother?'"

Banks joked that she might just have one solution for that.

"I don't know, is there a little baby around here that I could-- there was a cute little baby with a blue jumpsuit on that I could-- there she is," Banks said, pointing her out. "There's her parents right over there. Maybe we can rent her."

