Odette Annable Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Odette Annable has suffered a pregnancy loss. The 36-year-old actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday that she and husband Dave Annable had lost the baby they were expecting, following two other miscarriages.

"The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated," Odette wrote alongside two black-and-white photos from her pregnancy. "After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly."

"I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us," she added.

Odette continued, telling her followers that her social media pages are mostly "highlight reels," in which she focuses on the positive.

"But this is real and this is part of life. The really hard stuff that you never think or want to come your way," she shared. "I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together."

"It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it. I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter," Odette said. "This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well. It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel 👼🏼."

The actress' friends sent their support in the comments.

"I love you and your family so much," Jamie-Lynn Sigler wrote. "You make me better just by being around you. Your angel will always be with you❤️❤️. I’m so proud of you for sharing this."

"Love you ❤️ Dave ❤️ Charlie ❤️ and your precious angel shining bright on the other side," JoAnna Garcia Swisher added.

Odette and Dave share a 5-year-old daughter, Charlie. The couple separated after nine years of marriage in October 2019, but announced their reconciliation less than a year later, in August 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend on Receiving 'Encouraging' Support After Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Loss (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Chrissy Teigen on How Her Pregnancy Loss Transformed Her Life

Whitney Port Announces Pregnancy Loss In Emotional Post

Celebrities Thank Chrissy Teigen After Sharing Pregnancy Loss Essay