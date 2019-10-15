Odette and Dave Annable Separate After 9 Years of Marriage

Odette and Dave Annable are going their separate ways.

The pair announced that they are splitting after nine years of marriage in a joint statement to ET on Tuesday. The Supergirl star and Brothers & Sisters actor are parents to 4-year-old daughter Charlie.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," Odette and Dave's statement reads. "Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time." People was first to report the split.

Dave and Odette got married on Oct. 10. 2010. They welcomed their daughter in September of 2015, with the actor taking to Instagram to share the exciting news that he had become a dad.

"Odette and I couldn't be happier to announce the arrival of the love of our lives. Welcome to the world Charlie Mae Annable. She was born September 7th, Labor Day. Team Annable did not get the memo that 'Labor Day' wasn't to be taken literally," he wrote alongside a photo of his and his daughter's hand. "Charlie is a holiday all on her own. Mom and baby are in great health, and dad hasn't stopped crying since. Shocker. Charlie is one lucky girl to have you as a mother @odetteannable. You are made from heaven. #proudhusband #proudpapa #lifehasawholenewmeaning."

Last year, Dave and Odette co-starred in No Sleep ‘Til Christmas and opened up to ET about how they had always wanted to work together.

"We actually had been talking about working together, and doing a project together," Odette recalled. "On Instagram, we have these Instagram couples therapy videos, and we have a lot of fun, you know, sort of dishing our dirty laundry out there. So, we were looking for something to do, and we kind of manifested it and then we got the call from Freeform, and it was just a no-brainer."

“You know, we're two actors, so at any point, you could get shipped off anywhere,” she added. “So, to be able to be in the same city together for, you know, a month and a half, however long we shot, was really nice.”

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Odette Annable Makes Outlandish Proposal to Husband Dave in 'No Sleep 'Til Christmas' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

JWoww Splits From Boyfriend After He Flirts With Angelina Pivarnick

Anna Camp Talks Life After Skylar Astin Divorce: 'I'm Stronger Than I Thought I Was' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery