Anna Camp is loving where her life is right now. The 36-year-old actress is moving forward following her April split from husband Skylar Astin, after two years of marriage.

ET spoke with the star at NBC’s Comedy Starts Here event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, where she talked about her new comedy, Perfect Harmony, and this time in her life.

“I feel kinda free for the first time in a very long time, for lots of reasons,” Camp tells ET. “I feel very excited and very grounded at the same time, which is great. And I haven’t felt this way in, like, a while. So it’s a new thing for me, which I’m excited about.”

Camp married Astin in September 2016 after meeting on the set of the hit film Pitch Perfect. Camp was previously married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. These days she’s focused on herself and the next step in her life.

“It’s a journey. It’s a long journey, but I definitely feel like I’ve taken some steps that are, you know, scary at times, and I feel like I’m stronger than I thought that I was, and that is also very empowering for me, and I think that’s translating into my jobs and the work that I’m taking, so also into my personal life,” she dishes. “So yeah, it feels pretty good.”

In Perfect Harmony, Camp plays Ginny, a southern choir singer.

“I am from the South, I love playing southern women,” Camp says. “And I love singing, I love dancing, and I love comedy. So, it really kind of all clicked into place. So, I really felt like everything’s led me to this moment, which has been really great.”

Perfect Harmony premieres Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

