Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Takeoff's Cause of Death Confirmed
Matthew Perry Says He Felt 'Nothing' When 'Friends' Ended
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach, Dead at 38
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 Following Fatal Shooting
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
Hailey Bieber Details Her Sex Life With Justin Bieber: From Posi…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
Go Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron and Lauren’s New Home! …
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed
Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a ‘F**king Liar’ While W…
Dwayne Wade Says He Looks Up to Daughter Zaya’s Courage as a Fat…
'90 Day Fiancè': Kim Plans a Romantic Proposal for Usman (Exclus…
Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley’s Engagement (Exclusive)
SAG Awards 2020: Michelle Williams Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump!
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Calls Out Nick Thompson Over …
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Marry Each Other Afte…
Adele Dances to Rihanna’s ‘What’s My Name?’
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member.
Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo on Instagram to one of Takeoff. Meanwhile on Twitter, Offset changed his profile photo to one of Migos featuring Takeoff and Quavo, and made his cover photo one of himself and Takeoff.
Takeoff died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. He was 28. His uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, was there at the time of the shooting.
Neither Quavo nor Offset have released any statements publicly in the wake of Takeoff's death.
Migos' record label, Quality Control, previously confirmed Takeoff's death in a statement, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."
RELATED CONTENT:
James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke'
Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed
Takeoff Dead at 28: Migos Record Label Releases Statement