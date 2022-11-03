Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28.

Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following Takeoff's death, he did subtly honor the late rapper by changing out his profile photo on Instagram to one of Takeoff. On Twitter, Offset changed his profile photo to one of Migos featuring Takeoff and Quavo, and made his cover photo one of himself and Takeoff.

Takeoff died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. His uncle and fellow Migos bandmate, Quavo, was there at the time.

Neither Quavo nor Offset have released any statements publicly in the wake of their bandmate and family member's death.

Migos' record label, Quality Control, previously confirmed Takeoff's death in a statement, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

There have been recent rumors of a rift between Offset and Quavo. In October 2022, Quavo and Takeoff released an album without Offset titled Only Built for Infinity Links.

ET spoke with James Corden following Takeoff's death about his memories of the Migos rapper. Watch the exclusive interview below:

