O.J. Simpson Shuts Down Hospice Rumors Amid Cancer Speculation

O.J. Simpson has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify some recent reports about his health.

On Friday, multiple reports surfaced that the controversial football star is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In Simpson's X video, he did not address the cancer reports, but laughed off rumors that he was in hospice care, parodying Allen Iverson's infamous "practice?" rant as he said "hospice?" incredulously multiple times.

"I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," Simpson continued. "I guess it's like the Donald say: 'Can't trust the media!'"

"In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well!" he concluded. "Take care and have a good Super Bowl weekend!"

Simpson played a headline-making 11 seasons in the NFL, however, his reputation as one of the best running backs in history has been severely marred by a host of legal issues.

In June 1994, Simpson was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. He was controversially acquitted, but was later found liable for wrongful death in a civil suit brought by Goldman's family.

He later spent almost nine years in jail, from 2008-2017, for his role in a sports memorabilia robbery in Las Vegas.

