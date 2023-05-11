Matthew Ramsey isn't letting a cane slow him down. Ramsey and his Old Dominion groupmates -- Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi -- stepped out for the ACM Awards on Thursday, and Ramsey used a cane to help him make his way down the red carpet.

"This is my first venture into cane-dom," Ramsey told ET's Rachel Smith of the assistive device, which he's using following a March ATV accident that caused his pelvis to break in three places.

Ramsey is currently on the road to recovery and is excited, along with his bandmates, to attend the Academy of Country Music Awards.

"You see everyone that you don't get to see all year round," Tursi said of why it means a lot to be at the event.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Their fans are certainly happy to have a chance to celebrate them, as the band keeps releasing hit after hit. When it comes to how they manage that, Rosen admitted with a laugh, "I don't know how we do it."

"I was gonna say I was surprised you didn't go, 'Well we're musical geniuses,'" Ramsey quipped in response. "'That's really the only way.'"

"I didn't want to let on that I knew," Rosen reasoned.

Before heading inside, Rosen said that it "would be wonderful" if he and the guys won the Group of the Year Award that they're nominated for, telling ET, "We would gladly welcome more statues."

Shortly thereafter they did just that. During their acceptance speech, Ramsey marveled, "Somehow we are included in this party still. I don't know how. It's an amazing thing."

Ramsey ended his speech by waving his cane in the air and joking, "Thanks to my friends for holding me up when I need it."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Old Dominion on New Song and Returning to Stage After Matthew Ramsey's ATV Accident (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis After ATV Accident

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Injured After Falling Off Ladder

Related Gallery