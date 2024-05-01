Olivia Culpo is getting candid about her lips and wedding tips.

Last month, the model and former pageant winner didn't shy away from addressing what cosmetic work she's had done to her face. Now, she's not holding back when it comes to revealing how she's preparing for her wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Traditional wedding planning may be in high gear for Culpo, but so is her cosmetic wedding preparation. Culpo, 31, just wants to look her best when she walks down the aisle to her fiancé, 27.

On Instagram, Culpo has a 25-part and growing "Wedding Prep" Highlight, which began Nov. 1, 2023.

The latest thing the actress and influencer has done before her big day is dissolve her lip filler, which she revealed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Olivia Culpo dissolves lip filler - Olivia Culpo/Instagram

"I had my lips dissolved last week," she wrote in response to a Q&A with her 5.4 million followers. "Look at my before! I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding."

She shared a picture of herself before and after her lips were dissolved to show the difference. She even included a poll where users could vote "Fill" or "Keep natural" to help her decide what to do for her nuptials.

Culpo's "Wedding Prep" Highlight divulges other cosmetic wedding preparations, including an intense beauty and skincare regime. This involves getting lash lifts, red light therapy and salmon sperm facials.

Olivia Culpo gets salmon sperm facials - Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Culpo additionally listed cold plunges, saunas, celery juice, workouts and more when asked about her wedding glow-up plans.

In a recent GRWM TikTok, Culpo stated that she has had Botox injections and fillers, but has "never had plastic surgery." She won't "judge anybody that has" though.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been engaged since April 2023, so we can only wait to see what a more than one-year-long glow-up will look like for the bride-to-be.

RELATED CONTENT: