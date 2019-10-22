Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli were burning up the dance floor on Monday night! The sisters were spotted in the audience of the Jonas Brothers concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday. The pair shared a box with two girlfriends, spending the night dancing, singing along, drinking from water bottles, and taking photos on a disposable camera. They appeared to really enjoy themselves, staying for the entire show.

Olivia's boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, sat in a nearby box, enjoying beers with three male friends, but that didn't stop the pair from running to each other's seats throughout the night to hang out. At one point, the two met midway to share a lengthy kiss in the aisle as the Jonas Brothers performed Nick's hit solo song "Jealous." The couple were also seen slow dancing and sharing kisses during the group's 2007 hit ballad, "When You Look Me in the Eyes."

Isabella posted a clip from the emotional song to her Instagram Story, writing, "My 10 year old self is so happy rn."

Isabella Giannulli/Instagram Story

The outing comes after ET learned that Olivia Jade and Isabella are no longer enrolled at the University of Southern California. The reveal comes seven months after reports broke that their mother, Lori Loughlin, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying the university $500,000 in bribes in order to get the girls admitted as crew recruits, despite neither of them ever having participated in the sport.

Back in April, the couple submitted not-guilty pleas, but are still awaiting their fate.

And though a source recently told ET that Loughlin's "anxiety is through the roof," about the impending case, her relationship with her daughters has significantly improved since the scandal initially broke.

"What started as Olivia cutting herself off from her mother has been a complete turnaround," a source previously told ET. "Both girls have joined together because they both feel their mother only wanted the best for them. Her daughters are now much closer than they have ever been."

Reporting by Topher Gauk-Roger.

