Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome First Child

Congrats are in order for Olivia Munn and John Mulaney! The couple has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

According to multiple reports, the actress gave birth on Nov. 24.

The 39-year-old comedian announced in September that he and 41-year-old Munn -- whom he started dating in May -- were expecting. "She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together," Mulaney told his close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, reflecting on the past few months of challenging life events including his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse and a stint in rehab.

"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney added with excitement. "I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."

Mulaney went on to share that "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself," while discussing his sobriety.

During her appearance on Today in November, Munn talked about how she and Mulaney were feeling ahead of becoming parents.

"We're just really excited, we talk about the same stuff, which is like, which rocker, what kind of crib do you put the baby in?" she shared. "What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Facebook and Instagram and blogs because there's a lot of moms who put out such great information that really has been a saving grace for me because ... I'm really good with my dog. If it's anything like having dogs, then I can do that, but I have a feeling it's going to me much different."

ET spoke to Munn in October and she opened up about what she's looking forward when it comes to motherhood.

"Honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," she said.

