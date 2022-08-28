Olivia Munn and Malcolm Surprise John Mulaney on his 40th Birthday
John Mulaney got the sweetest birthday surprise Friday night.
The comedian, who is currently on the road, touring his latest stand-up sets across the country, got the ultimate 40th birthday gift when Olivia Munn and their nine-month-old son, Malcolm, surprised him at his From Scratch tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee Friday. Both Munn and Mulaney took to Instagram to share pics from the funny man's on-stage birthday celebration, which included balloons, cake and a "Happy Birthday" serenade from Malcolm himself.
"Malcom surprised John on stage last night to sing HBD with the whole audience," Munn wrote over a photo of a visibly stunned Mulaney, who appeared to gasp when seeing Munn and his baby boy step on stage.
Munn also shared shots of Mulaney and Malcolm enjoying dad's birthday festivities once the crowd had cleared. In the photos shared to the 42-year-old actress' Instagram Story, Mulaney can be seen lifting the little one into the air as she grips a fistful of cake. In other pics, Malcolm plays in the balloons and confetti before being joined by Mulaney. Munn also shared an adorable family photo of the trio, which saw Mulaney giving his baby boy a kiss on the cheek as they posed for a selfie.
"The look over sugar rush. I guess we won't be waiting til his one year birthday to give him his first taste of cake," Munn wrote alongside the photo of her, Mulaney and Malcolm.
For his part, Mulaney shared another selfie of his family, writing, "Turning 40 with my little family and a fist of frosting."
He also shared a photo of the special moment on his feed. The sweet shot saw Mulaney hugging Malcolm as the pair sat surrounded by balloons and streamers in the empty Ryman Auditorium.
"There is truly no better way to turn 40," Mulaney captioned the celebratory post.
Mulaney's 40th birthday surprise comes just days after the couple -- who welcomed their son in November -- celebrated Malcolm's nine-month birthday Thursday. Munn posted two photos of the baby wearing a cowboy hat to her Instagram Story, to make the special occasion.
"9 months old today 🤎" she wrote beneath the photo, which sees baby Malcolm in a striped pajama set, his eyes covered by an oversized cowboy hat. In a second photo, this one black and white, the baby munches on a celebratory cracker with the hat now lifted from his eyes.
