Olivia Munn Wowed by John Mulaney's Rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at Wrigley Field
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby Boy
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 (Exclusi…
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star John McCook Reflects on His 35…
Bre Tiesi on Having a Baby With Nick Cannon and the Other Women …
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Reset, Refuel and Treat Your Body Right After a Long Weekend
'The Woman King' Official Trailer
’Stranger Things’: Jamie Campbell Bower on Whether Vecna Returns…
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Poke Fun at Themselves on TikTok!
’Big Brother’ Replaces Season 24 Contestant Ahead of Premiere
‘$100,000 Pyramid’: Taran Killam Gives Tips and Tricks to Winnin…
Reese Witherspoon on Taylor Swift's 'Haunting' Song for 'Where t…
Kim Kardashian Claims She's Never Done These Cosmetic Procedures
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exc…
Beyoncé Breaks The Internet Again! Announces New Album ‘Renaissa…
How Amber Heard’s Appeal in Johnny Depp Case Could Cost Her
2022 BET Awards Host Taraji P. Henson and Show Producers Preview…
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth I…
John Mulaney had the honor of a lifetime when he was selected to be Saturday's "game conductor" for "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Wrigley Field, and the comedian delivered a masterful performance!
The Chicago native donned a customized Cubs jersey as he made his way into the broadcaster's booth during the seventh-inning stretch in the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs game. After he was introduced by the public address announcer, Mulaney grabbed the mic and implored the 41,000 fans in attendance to sing loud before issuing a countdown.
It was quite a sight to see, as Mulaney passionately delivered one of the best renditions in a Wrigley tradition that began nearly 40 years ago.
Olivia Munn was also there, sitting in one of the VIP boxes. The network's cameras panned to her, and she was seen with a huge smile on her face while she filmed the comedian's performance.
And it wasn't just that Munn and the crowd enjoyed Mulaney's rendition. The popular media company, Jomboy, tweeted, "John Mulaney with a tremendous performance of Take Me Out to the Ball Game at Wrigley." What's more, the Cubs announcers -- Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Jim Deshaies -- said after the commercial break that it was "about as good [a rendition] as we've had," and that it was "right up there" with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder's performance.
In an ironic twist, solid performances like Mulaney's often go unnoticed. It's the train-wreck performances that usually grab headlines and go viral. Back in 2016, Bill Murray once sang baseball's unofficial anthem in Daffy Duck's voice.
Then there's NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who once forgot the lyrics!
RELATED CONTENT:
John Mulaney on Touring With Son Malcolm: He's a 'Great Roadie'
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Son Malcolm Turns 6 Months Old
John Mulaney, Andy Samberg Step In as Hosts of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
John Mulaney Talks Fatherhood and Getting Sober in 'SNL' Monologue
'SNL': John Mulaney Gives Paul Rudd His Overdue Five-Timers Moment
Olivia Munn Shares Her And John Mulaney's Son Malcom's Special Request