John Mulaney had the honor of a lifetime when he was selected to be Saturday's "game conductor" for "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Wrigley Field, and the comedian delivered a masterful performance!

The Chicago native donned a customized Cubs jersey as he made his way into the broadcaster's booth during the seventh-inning stretch in the New York Mets-Chicago Cubs game. After he was introduced by the public address announcer, Mulaney grabbed the mic and implored the 41,000 fans in attendance to sing loud before issuing a countdown.

It was quite a sight to see, as Mulaney passionately delivered one of the best renditions in a Wrigley tradition that began nearly 40 years ago.

Olivia Munn was also there, sitting in one of the VIP boxes. The network's cameras panned to her, and she was seen with a huge smile on her face while she filmed the comedian's performance.

John Mulaney with a tremendous performance of Take Me Out to the Ball Game at Wrigley pic.twitter.com/Pl80njSBGd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2022

And it wasn't just that Munn and the crowd enjoyed Mulaney's rendition. The popular media company, Jomboy, tweeted, "John Mulaney with a tremendous performance of Take Me Out to the Ball Game at Wrigley." What's more, the Cubs announcers -- Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Jim Deshaies -- said after the commercial break that it was "about as good [a rendition] as we've had," and that it was "right up there" with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder's performance.

In an ironic twist, solid performances like Mulaney's often go unnoticed. It's the train-wreck performances that usually grab headlines and go viral. Back in 2016, Bill Murray once sang baseball's unofficial anthem in Daffy Duck's voice.

Then there's NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who once forgot the lyrics!

