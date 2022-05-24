Olivia Munn is celebrating six months of being a momma! Munn took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and John Mulaney's son, Malcolm, has turned six months old. Munn also shared an update, revealing what makes him laugh, what he likes eating and the joy he's brought to mom and dad's life.

"6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. 🥺🤍 It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel )," Munn wrote alongside an adorable pic of her and a naked Malcom laying outside on a blanket.

"He sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home," she continued. "I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky. I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

In March, Munn got candid about the ups and downs of new motherhood.

"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post-party anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

This isn't the first time Munn has kept it real about the highs and lows of being a new mom. She's also been very vocal about her breastfeeding struggles with a low milk supply. After taking multiple steps to increase her supply, Munn shared that she felt like she was "failing."

"None of it worked! I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing," she wrote at the time. "I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby."

For Mulaney's part, the comedian addressed fatherhood while hosting Saturday Night Live in February, telling the audience, "Life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son. I'm very excited. He's a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote."

Munn and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The couple shared the first pics of the newborn shortly thereafter.

