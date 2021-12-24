Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby Boy
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are sharing the first photos of their son. The couple each took to Instagram Friday to post an adorable photo of the newborn, as well as reveal his name.
"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Mulaney wrote, alongside a photo of the sleeping baby boy. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
Munn shared her own pic of baby Malcom, gushing over her "Golden Ox baby."
"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚," she captioned the pic, which saw baby Malcolm snuggled up against the same fuzzy blanket Mulaney shared in his post.
The couple welcomed their first child together last month, with multiple reports citing that the actress gave birth on Nov. 24.
The 39-year-old comedian announced in September that he and 41-year-old Munn -- whom he started dating in May -- were expecting. "She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together," Mulaney told his close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, reflecting on the past few months of challenging life events including his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse and a stint in rehab.
"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney added with excitement. "I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."
Mulaney went on to share that "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself," while discussing his sobriety.
During her appearance on Today in November, Munn talked about how she and Mulaney were feeling ahead of becoming parents.
"We're just really excited, we talk about the same stuff, which is like, which rocker, what kind of crib do you put the baby in?" she shared. "What does the baby wear? Honestly, thank God for Facebook and Instagram and blogs because there's a lot of moms who put out such great information that really has been a saving grace for me because ... I'm really good with my dog. If it's anything like having dogs, then I can do that, but I have a feeling it's going to me much different."
ET spoke to Munn in October and she opened up about what she's looking forward when it comes to motherhood.
"Honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," she said.
