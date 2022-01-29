'Uncle Pete' Davidson Hangs out With John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby Boy
John Cena and Nicole Byer Want Celebrities on 'Wipeout' -- Find …
‘Pursuit’ Trailer: John Cusack and Emile Hirsch Star in New Acti…
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Pete Davidson's only sibling -- a younger sister -- doesn't have kids but that doesn't mean he can't be anointed an uncle!
John Mulaney did exactly that, and the SNL couldn't look any prouder hanging out with Mulaney and Olivia Munn's 2-month-old son, Malcolm. Mulaney shared the sweet moment Friday with a couple of Instagram Stories.
In the first picture, a proud Davidson is looking down at Malcom, who appears to be having a ball with his "Uncle Pete." That's the text Mulaney added to the Instagram Story, which is accompanied by the "F.U.N. Song" from SpongeBob Square Pants.
The next Story's a video, and in true comedian form, Davidson can't help but crack a joke that triggers laughter from the new parents. "Yeah, babies are all head. They're like, all head," Kim Kardashian's beau quipped.
The hangout comes just after Malcolm made fast friends with Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo's, daughter, Lyla. Munn took to Instagram to share the pics showing Munn and Lo holding their babies. In another pic, Lyla gives Malcolm a kiss on the head.
"Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned her post.
Golding and Lo welcomed their daughter in March 2021. When ET spoke to the 34-year-old actor two months later, he gushed about fatherhood.
"She's a great baby," he said. "... Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."
Munn and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The couple shared the first pics of the newborn shortly thereafter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son Meets Henry Golding's Daughter
Olivia Munn Shares New Pic of Baby Son Being Snuggled By John Mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Photo of Her and John Mulaney's Son
Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Pic of 'Daddy' John Mulaney & Their Son
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome First Child