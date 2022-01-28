Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son is already making friends! On Thursday, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pics of her son, Malcolm, meeting Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo's, daughter, Lyla.

In one selfie, the proud parents smile happily as Munn and Lo hold their babies. Another pic shows little Lyla giving Malcolm a kiss on the head. The moms and their children grin for the camera in a third pic, while the dads and their kids get a solo moment of their own in the last photo.

"Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned her post.

Lo shared the pic of her and Munn with their tots on her Instagram page, writing, "Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he’s perfect."

Golding and Lo welcomed their daughter in March 2021. When ET spoke to the 34-year-old actor two months later, he gushed about fatherhood.

"She's a great baby," he said. "... Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."

As for Munn and Mulaney, the pair welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The couple shared the first pics of the newborn shortly thereafter.

Earlier this month, Munn opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding, writing on Instagram, "Eight weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard. Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"

Around the same time, Mulaney celebrated his son's two-month birthday with a sweet post featuring several snaps with the tot.

"Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," he wrote. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."

