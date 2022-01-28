Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son Malcolm Has a Play Date With Henry Golding's Daughter Lyla
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Welcome Baby Boy
John Cena and Nicole Byer Want Celebrities on 'Wipeout' -- Find …
‘Pursuit’ Trailer: John Cusack and Emile Hirsch Star in New Acti…
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son is already making friends! On Thursday, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pics of her son, Malcolm, meeting Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo's, daughter, Lyla.
In one selfie, the proud parents smile happily as Munn and Lo hold their babies. Another pic shows little Lyla giving Malcolm a kiss on the head. The moms and their children grin for the camera in a third pic, while the dads and their kids get a solo moment of their own in the last photo.
"Malcolm met Lyla today," Munn captioned her post.
Lo shared the pic of her and Munn with their tots on her Instagram page, writing, "Sometimes all you need is mum time. Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he’s perfect."
Golding and Lo welcomed their daughter in March 2021. When ET spoke to the 34-year-old actor two months later, he gushed about fatherhood.
"She's a great baby," he said. "... Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."
As for Munn and Mulaney, the pair welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The couple shared the first pics of the newborn shortly thereafter.
Earlier this month, Munn opened up about her struggle with breastfeeding, writing on Instagram, "Eight weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard. Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"
Around the same time, Mulaney celebrated his son's two-month birthday with a sweet post featuring several snaps with the tot.
"Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," he wrote. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."
Watch the video below for more on Munn and Mulaney.
RELATED CONTENT:
Henry Golding on the Part of Fatherhood That 'Melts' His Heart
Olivia Munn Talks Breastfeeding Struggles After 8 Weeks of Trying
Olivia Munn Shares New Pic of Baby Son Being Snuggled By John Mulaney
Related Gallery