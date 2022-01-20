Olivia Munn Talks Breastfeeding Struggles After 8 Weeks of Trying
Olivia Munn is opening up about a common problem for moms -- breastfeeding. The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing that in the eight weeks since she welcomed her and John Mulaney's son, Malcolm, she's struggled to produce enough milk to breastfeed the baby.
"8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard," she captioned a frustrated-looking selfie.
She also shared a photo of the many supplements she's tried in an effort to up her supply, writing, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?"
Munn also posted a photo of her dog cuddling up to the breastfeeding pillow, writing, "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow. (Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply)."
Munn announced the birth of her son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on Christmas Eve.
