Olivia Munn Rings In The New Year With Adorable Picture Of Her And John Mulaney's Son
Olivia Munn brought in the New Year with a special man. The Buddy Games actress took to her Instagram on Jan. 1, to share a new picture featuring her and John Mulaney’s newborn son Malcolm. “Happy New Year,” the proud mom captioned the photo of her and Malcom snuggling close to each other while he holds on to her finger.
Munn amplified the cuteness when she shared a zoomed in image of her baby boy’s little hand wrapped around her finger on her Instagram Story.
Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, have been having lots of fun with their baby boy. Ahead of the new year, Hit-Monkey actress shared a fun photo of Malcom and his “daddy.” While showcasing her mother’s Vietnamese buns, Bánh bao, making on Instagram, Munn put the “new recipe” on display.
“Lol daddy's new Bánh bao recipe," Munn captioned the pic of Mulaney holding their little baby in a pot. The next picture was a close up of little Malcom with the caption "adora-bao."
Munn and Mulaney, who have been dating since May, welcomed their son in November. The pair Introduced their baby boy to the world on Christmas Eve. “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚,” Munn wrote next to the photo of the sleeping baby.
Mulaney shared the same picture of his respective social media account. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”
The former Saturday Night Live writer confirmed that he and his love were expecting their first child in September - - during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together," he told his close friend in regards to his divorce and drug relapse.
"I'm gonna be a dad. I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."
