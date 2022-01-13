John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Calls Watching Him Move on With Olivia Munn 'Surreal'
Anna Marie Tendler is moving on from what she describes as a "really bad year." The 36-year-old artist and ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney confirmed her split from the stand-up comic in May 2021. Shortly after, Mulaney went public with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, and later announced they were expecting a child together.
Mulaney and Munn welcomed their son, Malcolm, in December.
“Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal,” says Tendler in a new profile for Harper's Bazaar, recalling the time since her split from Mulaney. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”
Mulaney and Tendler were married for six years prior to their breakup. Mulaney checked himself into rehab facility for 60 days in December 2020 after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. In a statement in May 2021, Tendler described herself as "heartbroken," saying that Mulaney was the one who "decided to end our marriage."
For years the two had been open about their desire not to have children together, with Mulaney even working it into his stand-up shows.
"[I've] always held partnership above having kids," Tendler tells the magazine. Harper's Bazaar writer Emily Gould notes that Tendler now plans to freeze her eggs.
“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot,” she explains.
As she looks forward, Tendler is ready for a fresh start in 2022.
“I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?" she shares. "And there is certainly something exciting about that.”
