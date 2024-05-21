Olivia Munn continues to get candid about her harrowing experience with breast cancer.

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 43-year-old actress opens up about the moment she received her life changing Luminal B breast cancer diagnosis from a "guardian angel" doctor whom she credits with saving her life. Munn said that after undergoing a risk assessment test during a routine visit with her doctor for her annual Pap smear, she was urged to have an MRI done followed by an ultrasound. From there, doctors discovered several cancerous lumps in her right breast.

Munn said that her physician then gave her a bit of tough love, saying, "I wanted you to come in and see me in the office because I wanted to look you in the eye and tell you that you're too young to have this much cancer in your breast. And you have a baby at home, and I need you to be aggressive because one is right by your lymph nodes and we need to move fast."

The star was then advised to undergo a double mastectomy, which led to the discovery of more cancer in her left breast including a "tangerine-sized section" of early-stage developing cancer.

Munn first revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis in March. In addition to her double mastectomy -- which she had done just 30 days after she was first diagnosed -- she was also put into medically induced menopause. She has since had a hysterectomy and oophorectomy, which are procedures to surgically remove her uterus and ovaries.

Before that, Munn underwent an egg retrieval process in the hopes of eventually having another child. She and partner John Mulaney are already parents to a two-year-old son, Malcolm.

Munn appeared on Good Morning America last week, opening up about her desire to give Malcolm a sibling.

"Right after the mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval and that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew that there was a risk," she recalled in an interview with Michael Strahan. "Our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you and then we're gonna call it.' And then our doctor called and he said, 'Hey, so we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos.' And I, I mean, just started bawling crying. Both of us."

She added, "We just really hope it works out for us to be able to have another baby. We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."

ET previously spoke with Munn while she was expecting back in 2021, where she shared that she was excited to become a mom and welcome a baby into the world alongside Mulaney.

"I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," Munn said at the time.

