Olivia Munn Says Coming Forward 'Is Difficult' After Accusing Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct

Olivia Munn would like to see even more support for the #MeToo movement.

The 37-year-old actress covers the Spring/Summer issue of Rogue, and inside the magazine, she opens up about coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Rater, and reveals why she thinks it's important that people use social media to support women who have experienced sexual harassment and assault.

Munn, who first wrote about an alleged 2004 incident with Ratner (whom she did not name at the time) in her 2010 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman! The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, opened up about her claim -- and others -- in a Los Angeles Times story in November 2017. Six women, including Munn, went on the record accusing Ratner of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denies.

“Initially, I didn’t publicly call [Ratner] out. I wrote a book where I discussed him anonymously. A year later, he named himself and went on to lie about me. A few days after that, he was on the Howard Stern show publicly apologizing for lying, saying he was sorry," Munn tells Rogue. "Yet, two years after that moment, he gets a $450 million dollar licensing deal with Warner Bros.”

“Where is the line? If you don’t draw a line in the sand and say, ‘I’m not gonna work with these people,’ then it’s going to continue. Those who are in power, the movie heads, the executives -- why are you working with these people?" she asks. "I’m not saying that people can’t come back from their mistakes, but why is it that when certain people mess up, there’s a formula for redemption?"

"They say they’re sorry, hide away for a little bit, come back, work with the very people they hurt, then resume their position in power, when the rest of us have to fall to the back of the line and work our way back up," Munn continues.

Ratner announced in November that he would be stepping away from projects he'd been working on with Warner Bros. "until these personal issues are resolved."

“One thing that’s important is that we continue to use social media to support people who speak out and show their outrage at abusers. There’s this societal stigma when it comes to [reporting] sexual harassment. Women are seen as liars, men as victims," Munn says. "The truth is that it just doesn’t work that way. To come forward is difficult.”

See more on Munn in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault While Brett Ratner Allegedly Watched

Brett Ratner Steps Away From 'All Warner Bros.-Related Activities' Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Olivia Munn and Chrissy Teigen Reflect on Their Struggles With Anxiety and Depression