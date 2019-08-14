Olivia Newton-John is standing tall and strong amid her public battle with breast cancer.

The celebrated singer, dancer and actress was all smiles on the red carpet at this year's Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, where she spoke with ET about how she's been feeling following her recent emotional reveal that she's living with stage 4 cancer and working hard to enjoy life to the fullest.

"I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great," Newton-John, 70, told ET's Keltie Knight at the star-studded event. "I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy."

"It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything," she continued. "But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

Earlier this month, Newton-John sat down with 60 Minutes Australia and opened up about her difficult cancer battle, and the outpouring of support and love from her family, famous friends and devoted fans was enormous.

When asked how she feels about all those who hear her story and take comfort in her journey as they deal with their own battles, Newton-John said that being an inspirational force for those who need it is "a responsibility" she appreciates and respects.

"I hear that and I'm very touched by that," she explained. "I am positive about my life and about my journey and I hope that can touch other people [and help them to] be positive about theirs."

Newton-John was one of the night's guests of honor at the celeb-packed Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show, where she received a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was presented with a donation for the Cancer Wellness & Research Center in Australia.

"It's such an honor, and I am so grateful to receive that amazing check for my cancer wellness center," Newton-John marveled. "That it will help so many people with the programs to support them going through their cancer journey."

Newton-John said some of the money will be going to the center's "wellness programs" which include "meditation and yoga and group therapies and music therapy and acupuncture" among other things, and "the other half will be going to research."

"That's how we do it and it's wonderful. It's wonderful to have a passion," she added.

In March, ET's Nancy O'Dell sat down with the entertainer, who shared some inspirational words about her views on life, and her plans for the future.

"Every day is a gift, we don't really know how long our life is," she said. "I'm very grateful, and I intend to be here for a long time. I have much to do still."

For more on the star's ongoing cancer battle, watch the video below.

