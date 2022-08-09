Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is sharing some special behind-the-scenes shots from their iconic 2021 duet. Lattanzi took to Instagram to share a clip of the pair singing "Window in the Wall," a song that brought the late actress out of retirement and back in the studio.

The video sees the mother-daughter duo recording the track, sharing special moments in the studio and collaborating on the moving melody.

"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," Lattanzi wrote alongside the video. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

ET spoke to the pair in Jan. 2021 about how the duet came to be, and the special source that encouraged Newton-John to record again.

"This one woman who I met at a health clinic sent me a song and says, 'I have been called to send this song to you. I believe you need to record it. It was written by my cousin,'" Newton-John recalled. "I thought, 'Oh gosh, what if I hate it?'"

Newton-John's fear was unfounded, as she and her husband, John Easterling, "became really emotional because the lyrics really hit us." After deciding that she "had to record" the song, Newtown-John immediately knew who she wanted by her side for the process.

"The only person I thought of was Chloe to sing it with me, because it was such a personal song," Newton-John said at the time. "Luckily she agreed. It is not really her genre of music, but it was a very special thing to do it with her."

"I was honored that out of all the people my mom could have asked, she asked me," Lattanzi said. "That meant the world to me."

Recording the song with her daughter was "a very special healing process" for Newton-John, telling ET that she hoped the result will likewise affect those who listen to it.

"When I heard the song for the first time, it touched my heart because it is about seeing another person's point of view and still loving them and understanding them," she said. "In this particular time in the world, it is the perfect message, to have compassion for each other and friendship for each other in this very unusual time on the planet."

"We are all so connected and we need to value that connectiveness, not our divisiveness," Newton-John continued. "Just to share in the love, because we are all here at this time together on the planet, and we are all one."

In addition to recording the song together, the mother-daughter duo also filmed an accompanying music video. Shot at Newton-John's California home over the course of a day, the location only added to the song's meaning.

"In the bottom of our property, we have a seasonal river... We're lucky that was running at this particular time," Newton-John said. "[The] synchronicity was amazing. The whole synchronicity of how I found the song, how the river was running, how we had one of the warmest days we'd ever had in the winter to film it on. It was just like, everything is perfect."

Newton-John's husband broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement continued. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John's long-term battle with cancer began in 1992 when she went public with her first diagnosis of breast cancer. She went on to fund the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia and had been a fierce advocate for cancer treatment and research.

For more on the actress' life and legacy, and the outpouring of love for Newton-John in the wake of her death, see the video below.

