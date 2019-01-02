Olivia Newton-John's loved ones are setting the record straight about her health.

After recent tabloid reports claimed that her body is "shutting down" and that she has only weeks to live amid her third battle with cancer, her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the alarming reports that the beloved Grease star is near death.

"Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs," Goldsmith wrote alongside a red carpet photo of the two, adding a butterfly emoji.

“You can rest assured she is going nowhere and in really good health. A sick rumor,” she also told Australia's Seven Network, sharing that her famous aunt gave her permission to speak publicly.

Meanwhile, Newton-John's manager, Michael Caprio, denied the reports to The Daily Mail, calling them "hilarious."

Last September, the 70-year-old singer revealed she's battling cancer for the third time after doctors discovered a tumor at the base of her spine. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She beat the disease after months of chemotherapy treatments and a partial mastectomy but revealed in May 2017 that the breast cancer had returned, spreading to her shoulder.

"I'm one of millions in this fight, in this journey," Newton-John told Australian news program Sunday Night in September. "A lot of people see it as a fight and wherever you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative. ... I see it as part of my mission, maybe."

"There are other people out there doing much, much worse than me," she continued. "And I'm a very privileged person and I'm very aware of that. I have nothing to really complain about."

She also credited her husband, John Easterling, for being a huge support when she feels fear.

"I'd be lying if it said I never go there -- there are moments, I'm human," she admitted. "So if I allow myself to go there, I could easily create a big fear, but my husband's always there, and he’s always there to support me and I believe I will win over it, and that's my goal."

ET spoke to Newton-John last February at a benefit concert hosted by Kevin Costner to help those affected by wildfires in Santa Barbara, California, before she revealed her third battle with cancer.

"I've been great," she said about her health. "Yeah, I feel really good."

"I feel so fortunate to have had the success I've had, and to do the wonderful things I do," she added about taking the time to perform at the benefit amid her health struggles. "And to give back -- I'd love to be able to do that."

