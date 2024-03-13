Olivia Rodrigo is supporting abortion rights. At the 21-year-old singer's recent St. Louis, Missouri, stop on her Guts World Tour, fans were given access to emergency contraception free of charge. The move comes after Roe V. Wade was overturned and abortion access in many states, including Missouri, has been limited.

One fan in attendance tweeted a photo of the packet she received. In addition to two packages of emergency contraception, attendees received a sticker that featured the number for Right By You, which people can text to find abortion care.

It also included a QR code that led fans to a donation page for the Missouri Abortion Fund, with a text that read: "Funding abortion? It's a good idea right?" The message was a nod to Rodrigo's song, "Bad Idea Right?" which is featured on her album, Guts.

Another tweet showed off where fans could pick up the items. On the table, signs read: "Help us fund abortion. It's brutal out here," and "We would be happier if you followed us" -- both references to Rodrigo's "Brutal" and "Happier" songs on her debut album, Sour.

The initiative is part of Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, which is committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence.

For the North American dates of her tour, Rodrigo partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds, which aims to build a world where all reproductive options are valued, accessible and stigma-free.

"Supporting abortion funds has never been more critical, in an era where abortion access is under relentless attack," Oriaku Njoku, NNAF's executive director, told USA Today in a statement. "We are excited to be in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo, as she's uplifting the critical work of abortion funds, and leading (her fans) into the movement towards reproductive freedom!"

RELATED CONTENT: