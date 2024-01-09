Olivia Rodrigo is looking forward to her milestone birthday! The celebrated songstress has enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom in the past few years, and will finally be able to celebrate with a toast when she turns 21 next month.

The "Good 4 U" singer walked the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her plans for her forthcoming b-day.

"It is a big birthday," Rodrigo agreed. "I think I'm gonna have a party with my friends and pop some champagne, you know? It's the 21st!"

While she's definitely going to celebrate with some bubbly on Feb. 20, the singer said she's going to save another stereotypical 21st-birthday tradition for a different time.

"No Vegas, not yet," Rodrigo said. "I'll save that. I'll save that for later."

Despite her special day being more than a month out, the songstress was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday at the star-studded gala, where she said she was having "so much fun" as she shined in a chic, vintage black gown.

"This feels like Hollywood. This feels star-studded. I'm happy," Rodrigo shared. "This [dress] is vintage YSL. I just thought, you know, it seems classy. We're at an Oscars event, so that's the vibe."

"I love movies, I love watching movies so much -- going to the movie theater is like my favorite thing ever. So it's always fun to kind of have a night where filmmaking is celebrated," she added.

That being said, Rodrigo is next-level enthusiastic for this years GRAMMY Awards -- held on Feb. 4 -- where she is nominated in six categories.

"I'm so ready! I'm so excited. I'm such a big fan of the GRAMMYs," Rodrigo shared.

"I grew up watching them all the time. My mom and I used to make predictions of who we thought were gonna win," she recalled. "So just being able to attend is a dream come true."

"And the fact that I'm nominated is just, like, out of this world," she added.

