She may have her drivers license, but Olivia Rodrigo is still figuring out social media. The 20-year-old "Vampire" singer was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and opened up about an embarrassing and very relatable story involving Instagram.

"I try to follow zero people because it helps me be off of my phone," she said of her Instagram account, which boasts more than 35 million followers. "But it was very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex -- as one does, sue me -- and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him. And I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him."

Though she didn't name the ex in question while telling the story, eagle-eyed fans remembered that back in July, Rodrigo followed her ex and former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett, claiming at the time that she was hacked.

David Livingston/FilmMagic

"My friend ran into my room and was like, 'Oh my god, did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!' And I grabbed my phone, like, 'Oh shoot, oh my god!' And I went to open the Instagram app and the second that I opened the app my phone died," Rodrigo recalled. "And I didn't have my charger, so I was just following my ex for a while. People were like, 'Oh my gosh, she's hacked!' And I'm like, 'Yeah, you guys, be safe!'"

As for how she manages social media mishaps these days, Rodrigo assured Fallon, "I have a Finsta [fake Instagram] now, so I'm safe."

Bassett, 22, and Rodrigo reportedly dated quietly from 2019 to 2020. Things apparently went sour between the pair in 2020 after Rodrigo released her single, "Drivers License," which seemingly referenced Bassett’s alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

