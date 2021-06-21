First comes the driver's license, next the diploma! Olivia Rodrigo has hit another major milestone. The 18-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share that she officially graduated from high school.

"Bye high school!!!!!!" she captioned a pic of herself throwing up peace signs while wearing a navy blue cap and gown.

Of course, Rodrigo plays high school student Nini on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical:The Series, and her co-stars were quick to share their congratulations.

"Proud 😢," Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos on the show, commented.

Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn on the series, added, "😭😭GO LIV."

Dara Renee, who plays Nini's bestie, Kourtney, wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!!!❤️🔥."

Joe Serafini, who plays Seb, wrote, "congrats liv!!!!!! 💜."

It's been a breakout year for Rodrigo, to say the least.

Her debut single, "Drivers License," broke records and topped the charts, and the release of her album, Sour, has been widely praised. She even received some love from fellow singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

"It's just been so, so cool to watch these people that I've idolized for years sort of become my peers," Rodrigo told ET back May. "That's the most incredible thing. I've just been really touched by the way that so many more established artists have really welcomed me into the music industry and gone out of their way to welcome me. I think it's just really a testament of how kind they are."

